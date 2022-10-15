More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 56, partly cloudy and breezy
It's warmer, but cloud cover will increase this afternoon, with gusty winds. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight, with some cooler weather on the way.
Business
Man drowns as storms batter Greek island of Crete
A man drowned and there are reports of missing people as storms batter Crete, causing rivers to overflow and flooding locations across Greece's biggest island on Saturday.
Business
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian's fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway.
Weather
Morning forecast: 56, mix of sun and clouds
There's more snow in the forecast for northern Minnesota, with a nice day ahead in southern Minnesota and cooler weather on the way.
World
Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl weakened into a tropical depression while nearing Mexico's southern Gulf shore, though forecasters said its heavy rain could still cause problems on the easily flooded stretch of coast.