More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 55, mostly sunny and mild
It'll be pleasant today, with a chance of rain Wednesday, and two possible rounds of snow on the way later this week.
Nation
Crowd surge wasn't mentioned in Astroworld operational plan
A 56-page event operations plan for the Astroworld music festival included protocols for dangerous scenarios including an active shooter, bomb or terrorist threats, and severe weather, but it did not include information on what to do in the event of a crowd surge.
Weather
Morning forecast: Increasing sun, high 55; rain, snow later this week
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 9
Paul Douglas
Snow Coming - Too Early For Amounts
Cool sun gives way to a cold rain Wednesday. By the time it's cold enough aloft for snow Thursday, most of the moisture pushes into Wisconsin. Deep breaths. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson