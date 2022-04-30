More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 54; windy, rainy and cool
Temperatures remain below average as multiple rounds of precipitation move through. Winds will gust up to 35 mph. Sunday will see more cool weather and lingering showers.
Nation
Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power, officials said Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 57, windy and rainy
We'll see gusty winds and showers and thunderstorms, with more rain on the way Sunday.
Weather
A Fine "Plan B" Indoor Weekend Shaping Up
A slow-moving storm drops 1-2" rain on much of Minnesota by Sunday evening. Welcome to a "Plan B Weekend"; perfect for indoor adventures. But you do have the freedom to walk in the rain. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires
Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain.