Afternoon forecast: 54, cloudy, chance of isolated showers
It's the first day of meteorological winter, but our highs are 20 degrees above normal. We'll see clouds this afternoon with a slight chance of showers, and a slight chance of a wintry mix overnight.
Business
30,000 in UK without power for 5th night after storm
Some 30,000 people in the north of England and in Scotland have been without electricity for the better part of a week after a storm brought snow, ice and the most severe disruption to infrastructure in years, British officials said Wednesday.
Variety
Weather vanes: Exhibit looks at artworks with a purpose
Perched atop churches, barns, businesses, homes and seats of government, weather vanes have over hundreds of years taken the form of everything from farm animals to pets, storybook figures to race cars.
Paul Douglas
What December? Slushy Possibilities by Sunday
A rain shower early today gives way to 50 degrees, but clippers dropping slushy coatings on northern Minnesota will drag increasingly cold air south. Models hint at a few inches Saturday night into Sunday; maybe plowable north of MSP? Yes, it's about time. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson