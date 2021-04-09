More from Star Tribune
Puck Drop
Live from Pittsburgh: Frozen Four Friday
St. Cloud State and Massachusetts are the last teams standings, and Randy Johnson provides updates leading into Saturday's NCAA championship game.
Sports
Live: Follow the Minnesota girls' basketball championship games here
Title games in the state girls' basketball tournament are at Target center today. Tap here for game updates, video and more.
Randball
Wild and Parise need a breakup in their uncomfortable relationship
The NHL trade deadline is Monday. If you have followed the chain of events over the last year, it seems that Parise and the Wild would be best off parting ways.
Afternoon forecast: 54, chance of more rain
We're likely to get more rain this afternoon and evening, with a dry but cloudy Saturday on tap.
The Wild Beat
Kahkonen starts as Wild begins three-game series vs. struggling Blues
Not only is tonight the start of a back-to-back and three in a row overall, but the game is the first of seven head-to-head battles the rest of the season.