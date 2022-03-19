More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 53, sunny and mild
We'll see above average temperatures and dry conditions heading into the spring equinox, but there's some wet weather on the way next week.
World
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway
Four U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said Saturday.
Nation
Firefighters hope to gain ground on Texas wildfires Saturday
Fire crews in Texas hope to make progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed one person and burned at least 50 homes, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: 53, pleasant
Fog early on will give way to sun, with a high of 53 today and 59 Sunday, but there's wet weather on the way next week.
Sports
Ground storm forces two Iditarod mushers to seek rescue
Two back-of-the-pack mushers had to be rescued in separate incidents from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Friday after winds from a severe ground storm caused deteriorating conditions, race officials said.