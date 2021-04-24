More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden After nearly losing her home and her livelihood, pianist Lorie Line is feeling 'very blessed'
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden After nearly losing her home and her livelihood, pianist Lorie Line is feeling 'very blessed'
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden After nearly losing her home and her livelihood, pianist Lorie Line is feeling 'very blessed'
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden After nearly losing her home and her livelihood, pianist Lorie Line is feeling 'very blessed'
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden After nearly losing her home and her livelihood, pianist Lorie Line is feeling 'very blessed'
Business Wine bar owner, wanted over alleged COVID violations, says she'll turn self in if conditions met
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden After nearly losing her home and her livelihood, pianist Lorie Line is feeling 'very blessed'
Business Wine bar owner, wanted over alleged COVID violations, says she'll turn self in if conditions met
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 52, increasing sun
We should see some sun this afternoon, but Sunday will bring the chance for a rain/snow mix, and then a warmup is on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: 52, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be cool, with some sun this afternoon. Sunday will bring the chance for a rain/snow mix, with a warmup Monday.
Weather
Cool Saturday Sunshine, Slushy Sunday Snow?
A gray start leads to slow clearing this afternoon, with a metro high closer to 50F. No need to apply sunscreen anytime soon. Counter intuitively, a surge of milder air sets off a smear of rain and wet snow Sunday. With temperatures above 32F Sunday roads should be mainly wet with a coating of slush on some metro lawns, maybe a couple inches west of MSP. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 38; overcast with a passing shower
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Nation
Section of Highway 1 that collapsed during storm reopens
A section of California's scenic Highway 1 that collapsed during a winter storm reopened to traffic on Friday.