Weather
Afternoon forecast: 52, cloudy, rain around sunset
It's our last day of above average temps for a bit, with rain starting around 5 p.m. in the metro area and snow farther north. About an inch of snow is expected in the metro area Thursday night through Friday morning.
World
Germany accuses Belarus of 'trafficking' migrants toward EU
The German government on Wednesday accused Belarus of "state-run smuggling and trafficking" of human lives by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border — the edge of the European Union — where many are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain arrives PM, snow Thurs.-Fri.; high today 52
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 10
World
Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced
At least 16 people have died in floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka following more than a week of heavy rain, officials said Wednesday.
World
Schools, roads closed, 1 person dead in snowstorm in China
A snowstorm that has lingered for several days in northeastern China has forced schools to close, suspended rail services, crushed greenhouses and left one person dead.