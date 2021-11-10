It's our last day of above average temps for a bit, with rain starting around 5 p.m. in the metro area and snow farther north. About an inch of snow is expected in the metro area Thursday night through Friday morning.

It's our last day of above average temps for a bit, with rain starting around 5 p.m. in the metro area and snow farther north. About an inch of snow is expected in the metro area Thursday night through Friday morning.