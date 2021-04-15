More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Global warming's extreme rains threaten Hawaii's coral reefs
As muddy rainwater surged from Hawaii's steep seaside mountains and inundated residential communities last month, the damage caused by flooding was obvious — houses were destroyed and businesses swamped, landslides covered highways and raging rivers and streams were clogged with debris.
Business
Divers aim to reach capsized vessel in search for survivors
With 12 people still missing from a capsized oil industry vessel, divers awaited a break in stormy weather Thursday that would allow them to reach the hull and search for survivors.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 50, mostly cloudy and cool
We'll see temperatures below average and maybe a few peeks of sun this afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, cool; high 50
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 15
Paul Douglas
Slow Improvement - Test of Emergency Sirens at 1:45pm and 6:45pm Today
Today's tests of the emergency sirens in Minnesota and Wisconsin are a reminder that warmer (noisier) days are ahead with an elevated severe storm risk as we push into May. A cool correction drags on into next week but at least temperatures edge closer to normal.