Variety
Quarantine Sessions: Soul Asylum performs live from home
To celebrate their new album release, Soul Asylum performs live for fans on StarTribune.com. Fittingly titled "Hurry Up and Wait," the album is now for sale via soulasylum.com and online retailers.
Nation
Wis. governor on Midwest partnership to reopen economies
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday closed all K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year and extended Wisconsin's stay-at-home order for another month.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 50 and pleasant; breezy and warmer Sat.
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Group protests Michigan's stay-at-home order
Scores of flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to voice their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny wiith a high near 50
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast