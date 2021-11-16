More from Star Tribune
Nation
Nearly 50K still have no power after Washington state storm
Nearly 50,000 Washington state electrical customers still had no power Tuesday after days of heavy rain triggered mudslides and floods and forced the closure of the West Coast's main north-south highway near the Canadian border, officials said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 49, mostly cloudy and windy
There's a wind advisory for southern Minnesota, with a chance of light snow Wednesday afternoon in northern Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, windy; high 49
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 16
Nation
'Atmospheric river' causes floods, evacuations in Northwest
Days of heavy rainfall and high winds Monday coming from an atmospheric river — a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — in Washington state caused extensive flooding and mudslides that forced evacuations and closed schools and part of Interstate 5.