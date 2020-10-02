More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Presidential close-up: Top Minnesota Republicans greeted Trump
Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said they are both in quarantine after greeting Trump in the Twin Cities ahead of his airport rally on Wednesday night, which attracted a crowd of 3,000 people in Duluth.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 49, mix of clouds and sun, light winds
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump says he tested positive for coronavirus
Many White House and senior administration officials were undergoing tests Friday, but the full scale of the outbreak around the president may not be known for some time
Video
Morning forecast: Chilly start; high of 48
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Biden, Trump talk faith and politics at fundraiser
The presidential hopefuls addressed the annual Alfred E. Smith dinner. The annual fundraising dinner for Catholic charities was held virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 outbreak.