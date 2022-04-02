More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 49, clearing skies
We'll see some sunshine, but there's a potential for a rain-snow mix Sunday.
Morning forecast: 49, mix of clouds and sun
Early morning snow gives way to a mix of clouds and sun, with wet weather on the way Sunday.
April: Chirping Birds and Spotty Slush
After a sunny Saturday with a shot at 50 degrees(ring the church bells!) a clipper-like system spreads rain changing to wet snow late Sunday. An inch or two of slush is possible Sunday night. Rain next Tuesday and Wednesday may taper just in time for the Twins Home Opener Thursday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Report criticizes Virginia's response to snowy I-95 gridlock
Virginia state agencies collectively "lost situational awareness" and failed to keep up with growing gridlock during a January snowstorm that stranded hundreds of motorists along Interstate 95, a state-commissioned report released Friday said.
Evening forecast: Low of 35; a couple rain or snow showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.