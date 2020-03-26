More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 63, mostly cloudy, rain and then ice on the way; winter weather advisories western Minn.
Anton Treuer speaking Ojibwemowin, the language of the Ojibwe people.
Local
Aerial footage shows empty Twin Cities
On March 30, 2020, the first business day after Gov. Tim Walz' "stay at home" order went into effect, life around the Twin Cities slowed dramatically.
Morning forecast: Cloudy and unsettled; high of 57
Coronavirus
Trump says federal stockpile of protective gear nearly depleted
The president acknowledged a Washington Post report about personal protective equipment used by doctors and nurses to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.