More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 48, rain
A front brings rain to the Twin Cities area and southern Minnesota and snow to the north, tapering in late afternoon. There's more rain on the way Friday and Saturday.
Nation
Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town
An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two-dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain moves in, high 48
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 20
Nation
'Wall of fire' forces evacuations near Arizona tourist town
Heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist town Tuesday, ripping through two-dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
Paul Douglas
Mother Nature Is Distracting Us
A quarter inch of rain or more will water your lawn today. A Colorado storm tracking into the Dakotas will pull 70-degree warmth into town Saturday, along with a few heavy T-storms and "humidity". You remember humidity, right? Sunday looks windswept but drier, with highs near 50F. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson