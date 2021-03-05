More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 48, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be warmer than usual, with highs near 60 early next week.
World
Turkey: sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash
A sudden, mid-flight change of weather conditions is thought to be the cause a helicopter crash which killed 11 military personnel in eastern Turkey, the Defense Ministry said Friday, citing a preliminary inspection of the crash site.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 48; 60s next week?
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, March 5
Evening forecast: Low of 29; more clouds and warming ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Duluth
Lake Superior ice disappears as fast as it formed
After maxing out at 50% coverage two weeks ago, the lake has lost nearly all of its ice.