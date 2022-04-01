More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 48, increasing clouds
We'll see sun until clouds roll in later this afternoon, with a chance of showers or a wintry mix overnight. Saturday looks like a beautiful day, with a chance of more rain Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 48; AM sun, PM clouds, overnight showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, April 1
Paul Douglas
Stumbling Into Spring - Few 50 Degree Days Coming
We don't get hurricanes! And it's much too chilly for tornadoes. That's a good start huh? It's getting harder and harder to put a positive spin on the weather. Like everyone else I'm sick of my boots and heavy jackets. I'd like to turn the seat warmer off now OK? Hellooooooo.....?
Evening forecast: Low of 26; clear to partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Severe storms pummel South, killing at least 2 in Florida
killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.