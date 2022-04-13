More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 48, breezy and cool
The risk of severe weather is gone, but there's a slight chance of light rain through midday. Northern Minnesota may see rain turning to snow over the next couple of days, with a coating in the Twin Cities area.
Nation
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US
Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds Wednesday.
Nation
Blizzard in North Dakota, possible tornado in SE Minnesota
A possible tornado tore up a small Minnesota town and a blizzard forced the closure of the North Dakota Capitol, schools and roads, as spring storms wreaked havoc across the Upper Midwest.
Rochester
'Sad to see': Tornado inflicts heavy damage on Taopi in Mower County
Homes were destroyed and residents evacuated from the town of about 80 people southeast of Austin, Minn.
Nation
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: