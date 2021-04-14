More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 46, scattered light rain
It'll be chilly, with winds making it feel like the upper 30s.
Nation
Coast Guard searches for 12 missing from capsized ship
The Coast Guard searched for 12 people missing off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday, hours after six other crew members were pulled from rough seas when their commercial platform vessel capsized during a "microburst" of bad weather.
Weather
Morning forecast: Icy start, then melting; high 46
Twin Cities morning forecast for Wednesday, April 14
Paul Douglas
Slow Warming Trend but No Hot Fronts Any Time Soon
Tuesday took me back to early March with windblown flakes and a wind chill in the 20s. Our pattern slow mellows in the coming days - happy to see a return of 50s, closer to average for this time of year. Whatever "average" is...
Business
Despite normal spring, Texas electric grid seeks power boost
The electric grid manager for most of Texas issued an electricity conservation watch Tuesday, appealing to customers to conserve electricity despite weather conditions typical for spring.