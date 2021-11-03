More from Star Tribune
Nation
Virginia Beach OKs $568 million bond to fend off rising seas
Voters in Virginia Beach have approved one of the larger bonds in the U.S. to pay for infrastructure projects to guard against rising seas and intensifying hurricanes, suggesting that more Americans are finally willing to spend tax dollars to adapt to climate change.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 46, lingering clouds
It'll be chilly again today, with a chance of seeing the Northern Lights tonight, and some warmer weather on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool, cloudy start; high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 3
Business
Edmunds: How to prep your vehicle for winter driving
but it doesn't have to be. Edmunds' experts have five steps you can take now that will pay off come winter.
Paul Douglas
Warming Trend: Indian Summer May Bring 60 Degrees This Weekend
In spite of a few chilly slaps, autumn just doesn't want to let go this year. Temperatures mellow into the 50s later this week and most models predict a few 60s between Saturday and Monday. The pattern won't favor big storms until a possible rain-maker by the middle of next week.