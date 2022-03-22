More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 45, rain
The Twin Cities area will get rain today with a wintry mix tomorrow. Duluth could see 1-3 inches of snow and Grand Marais 7-10 inches over the next couple of days.
Nation
Powerful storm system wallops Texas; tornado watch issued
One person was killed and more than a dozen were injured when tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, damaging a school, homes and businesses, officials said. The same storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
Variety
Yuen: The top 13 signs that spring has arrived in Minnesota
It's the most wonderful time of the year.
Business
Power outage alert in Japan amid quake damage, cold weather
Japanese were urged Tuesday to conserve energy as the government warned of potential blackouts in the Tokyo region due to a shortfall in power generation after several coal-fired plants temporarily stopped generating electricity following an earthquake last week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain showers, high 45
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 22