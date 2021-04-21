More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 45, mix of clouds and sun
Winds will be light from the northwest, with a slight chance of a scattered wintry mix. There's a warmup on the way.
Nation
Bad offshore weather delays SpaceX crew launch until Friday
SpaceX on Wednesday bumped its next astronaut launch by a day because of dangerously high waves and wind offshore.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, cold, high 45
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 21
World
Philippines: 4 dead, 9 missing from wayward cargo vessel
Rescuers in the southern Philippines found the bodies of four crew members Wednesday and rescued seven others who jumped off a cargo vessel, which took in water and listed after its anchor broke in rough seas, officials said.
Paul Douglas
Cool Weekend but a Real Warm Front Brewing Early Next Week
Too cool for tornadoes. There, I just ran out of silver linings. Jacket weather continues, more or less, into the weekend, but milder days are on tap for next week, in fact we may be savoring 70s by Tuesday. I'm oddly OK with that.