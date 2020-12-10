More from Star Tribune
Why does Minneapolis keep planting large trees under power lines?
After a few years, the trees are pruned into "ridiculous V shapes" to keep them from hitting power lines, a Curious Minnesota reader points out.
Vikings
Live: Vikings-Tampa Bay updates, pregame news and highlights
Join the Access Vikings crew and others for updates before and during today's game between the Vikings and Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla.
Randball
Are the Vikings going to make the playoffs? Some what-if riffs
Let's play out a bunch of scenarios for the final four weeks of the regular season even though the phrase 'if the season ended today' is a more potent threat in 2020 than ever.
Coronavirus
89 more COVID deaths in Minnesota, with 3,523 new cases
Though new case numbers have moderated from high levels in November, reports of new deaths have continued to be high since Thanksgiving.