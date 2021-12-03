More from Star Tribune
Business
Where's the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper
Denver's winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren't faring much better.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 44, mix of clouds and sun
There's a chance of snow in the Arrowhead, with rain and snow showers on the way Saturday night in the metro area and heavy snow in northern Minnesota.
Nation
Famously soggy Seattle sees its wettest fall on record
Seattle, a city known for soggy weather, has seen its wettest fall on record.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm with PM sun, high 44; snow up north this weekend
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 3
World
Tropical storm brewing in Bay of Bengal off Indian coast
Indian authorities issued an alert, shut schools and canceled trains in parts of the country on Friday as rescue teams braced for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal.