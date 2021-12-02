More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 44, mix of clouds and sun
We'll have a few chances for snow in the next few days, with 1 to 3 inches possible overnight near and just north of the I-94 corridor.
Nation
Wildfire burns into central Montana town, destroys houses
A late-season wildfire pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning several homes and grain elevators that had stood for more than a century, authorities said.
World
In Denmark, a snow storm means people overnight in an IKEA
In northern Denmark, an IKEA showroom turned into a vast bedroom. Six customers and about two dozen employees were stranded by a snowstorm and spent the night in the store, sleeping in the beds that are usually on show.
Paul Douglas
4th Warmest Meteorological Fall on Record at MSP
the weather outlook into the weekend looks cooler and a little more unsettled. A fairly decent storm system blows into town with wind-whipped flakes expected on Sunday. Plowable snow will stay across the far northern part of the state once again. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson