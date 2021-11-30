More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 43, sunny and mild; cold rain/wintry mix overnight
We'll see a mild end to November, with increasing clouds after sunset and a clipper overnight. Cold rain is likely in the metro area, with a bit of accumulating snow in northern Minnesota, but warmer weather is on the way Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 43; wintry mix overnight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 30
Nation
Washington state sees more flooding, next storm approaches
Localized flooding in Washington state from another in a series of rainstorms doesn't appear to be as severe as an extreme weather flooding event earlier in the month.
World
British Columbia extends fuel rationing after flooding
The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia is extending fuel rationing until Dec. 14 when a major pipeline is back online after a series of devastating storms in the southern part of the province.