Nation
Rural Nebraska fire chief dies in crash on way to wildfire
A wildfire in southern Nebraska fueled by dry conditions and strong winds forced the evacuation of the small village of Edison, destroyed several homes and factored into the death of a rural fire chief who was killed in a crash while responding to the blaze.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 43, sunny and breezy
It'll feel like it's in the 30s with the wind, but there's a nice day ahead Saturday, with chances of more rain starting Sunday.
World
Puerto Rico struggles to emerge from outage as anger builds
Shuttered businesses. Sleepless nights. Canceled classes. Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico remained without power on Friday, nearly two days after a fire at a main power plant sparked an island-wide outage.
Business
Major outage forces Puerto Rico to shutter schools, offices
More than a million customers in Puerto Rico remained without electricity on Thursday after a fire at a main power plant caused the biggest blackout so far this year across the U.S. territory, forcing it to cancel classes and shutter government offices.