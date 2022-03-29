More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 43, cloudy, breezy, chance of rain
There's a chance of precipitation, with rain likely in the Twin Cities metro area. Rain is likely to turn into some accumulating snow Wednesday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: Clouds move in, PM showers, high 43
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 29
Nation
2 people, dog rescued from river as storm douses California
Two people and a dog were rescued from a rain-swollen Southern California river Monday as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through the state, bringing heavy showers and snow.
Paul Douglas
Ignore the Hype: Slushy Midweek Near-Miss for Metro
A vast majority of Minnesotans are rooting for spring. We are ready to retire the heavy coats and gleefully pull out the driveway stakes. A little slush is possible Wednesday, but models seem to agree that at least the metro area won't see much in the way of accumulation. Consistent 50s next week? Sounds good to me.
Nation
3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday.