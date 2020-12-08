More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Gov. Tony Evers: Election hearing is 'same old crap'
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says state Republican hearings on claims of 2020 election irregularities are only eroding trust in a solid election system.
Video
With deadline looming, COVID-19 aid talks continue
Even as negotiations continue, congressional leaders are placing blame on each other for the lack of a final COVID-19 relief bill.A one-week extension of a potential government shutdown appears to have sapped some urgency from the talks.
Video
Evening forecast: Cloudy, low in the 30s
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Video
Teen who recorded Floyd death on phone receives PEN award from Spike Lee
Darnella Frazier, the Minneapolis teenager whose riveting video of George Floyd dying under the knee of a police officer inspired global outrage received a prestigious award from Oscar-winning director Spike Lee in a virtual ceremony.