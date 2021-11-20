More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 42, mix of clouds and sun
Today will be the nicer day this weekend, with lower temperatures and gusty winds Sunday and a chance of snow in northern Minnesota.
Nation
Landrieu back in spotlight tackling infrastructure, equity
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu left office nearly four years ago, winning national accolades for removing landmark Confederate monuments after jump-starting the recovery from Hurricane Katrina's catastrophic levee failures and flooding.
Weather
Morning forecast: 42, mix of sun and clouds
Today will be the nicer day this weekend, with lower temperatures and stronger winds Sunday and a chance of flurries.
World
Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing
At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after days of heavy rains, authorities said Saturday.
World
Canadian province sets gas, travel restrictions after floods
The British Columbia government announced Friday it is limiting the amount of fuel people can purchase at gas stations in some parts of the province and is restricting non-essential travel as highways begin to reopen following torrential rains that caused floods and mudslides.