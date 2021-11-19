More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 42, mainly cloudy and windy
We'll see clouds and gusty winds, with highs in the lower 40s Saturday and 30s on Sunday with a chance of snow.
Nation
Jennifer Snowpez? Kids get creative with snowplow names
Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont's snowplows this winter.
World
Some roads partially reopened in flooded British Columbia
An advance team of Canadian soldiers went to work Thursday and more were due as some major highways reopened to limited traffic in British Columbia, but officials said the situation remained critical after floods and mudslides that forced evacuations, blocked transportation routes, caused the death of at least one person and killed thousands of farm animals.
Evening forecast: Low of 21; clear to partly cloudy and cold for eclipse watchers
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.