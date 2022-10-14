More from Star Tribune
World
Tropical Storm Karl heads to landfall on Mexico's Gulf coast
Tropical Storm Karl headed for an expected landfall Friday on an easily flooded stretch of Mexico's southern Gulf coast.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 42, breezy with chance of more snow showers
We'll continue to see isolated snow and rain showers this afternoon, with a little warmer weather on the way Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow showers, then rain showers; high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 14
World
Homes inundated by swollen rivers in Australian floods
Homes were flooded in Melbourne and other cities in Australia's southeast on Friday with rivers forecast to remain dangerously high for days.
World
Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage
Puerto Rico's Energy Bureau announced Thursday that it will investigate how a private company has handled complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island.