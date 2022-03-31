More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 41, decreasing clouds
The rest of the day will be dry and breezy, with some sun later on. There's a chance of rain or a wintry mix Friday afternoon and Saturday night into Sunday.
Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states.
Crews work to contain wildfire near Smoky Mountains
Firefighters from across Tennessee continued working Thursday morning to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that spread overnight despite rain from storms that passed through the area, officials said.
Morning forecast: Icy start, then PM clearing; high 41
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, March 31
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado as storms move into Deep South
Severe storms that included at least two confirmed tornadoes injured several people Wednesday, damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines in Mississippi and Tennessee after they spread damage in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas overnight before moving to the Deep South.