Afternoon forecast: 40, cold, windy, snowy
Sometimes it snows in April: We'll see a wintry mix, with a coating to an inch of snow possible. A warming trend returns later this week.
Teen electrocuted during storm was 'outstanding student'
A Florida teenager less than two months away from graduating from high school was electrocuted when she stepped on a live power line that fell onto the road during a severe thunderstorm and set fire to her car.
Morning forecast: Snow showers, mostly PM; high 40
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 13
Paul Douglas
A Little Metro Slush Tonight - Pattern Looks Like March This Week
It's April, a meteorologically fickle month. 85 degrees one day, ankle-deep in slushy snow the next. It never gets dull, but sometimes it gets old. A chilly week is on tap but a higher sun angle should translate into fairly consistent 50s next week. No more hot fronts brewing anytime soon.