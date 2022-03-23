More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 39, more slush possible
Surface temps are leading to melting in the Twin Cities area after about an inch of snow this morning. There's a chance of up to half an inch of slush later.
Nation
Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street
The tornado that ripped through a New Orleans suburb lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside.
Nation
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
A tornado that menaced New Orleans flipped a schoolbus, ripped off rooftops and deposited a house with a family inside onto the middle of Prosperity Street. Two people were killed as the storm front blew across the South.
World
UN sets 5-year goal to broaden climate early warning systems
The chief of the United Nations announced a project Wednesday to put every person on Earth in range of early weather-warning systems within five years as natural disasters have grown more powerful and frequent due to climate change.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow showers, high 39
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 23