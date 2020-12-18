More from Star Tribune
Variety
New Minneapolis building is one of the city's finest works of contemporary architecture
The new Public Service Building in Minneapolis is designed to complement the surrounding buildings.
Duluth
'Dark days': COVID-19 deaths surge in northeast Minnesota
Deaths are increasingly happening outside of long-term care facilities, where they were once concentrated.
Sports
Watch: Border Battle pregame show. Will Minnesota bring back The Axe?
College football writer Megan Ryan and Michael Rand break down Saturday's Gophers-Badgers game, which ends an extraordinary Big Ten football season.
Variety
5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
Food writers Sharyn Jackson and Rick Nelson highlight the favorites of their weekly dining experiences.