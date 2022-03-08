More from Star Tribune
Nation
New York City man rescued twice in 2 days on Arizona hikes
A New York City man who needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range is urging others to pay more attention to winter weather than he did.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 39, clouds increase, chance of snow
It'll be mild today, with clouds increasing after lunch, and a chance of a dusting of snow around evening rush hour. There's some colder air on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high 39; chance of PM flurries
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 8
Nation
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who were huddled together in the pantry of a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said.