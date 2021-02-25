More from Star Tribune
Sports
Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season
Snowboarder Maurice Kervin glided into the snow along the steep terrain in the Colorado backcountry like he's done so many times.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 39 and sunny
It'll be sunny and mild.
Nation
Southern exposure: Cold wreaks havoc on aging waterworks
The sunshine is back and the ice has melted. But more than a week after a deep freeze across the South, many communities are still grappling with getting clean water to their residents.
Business
US jobless claims at 730K, still high but fewest in 3 months
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week in a sign that layoffs may have eased, though applications for aid remain at a historically high level.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 39
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 25