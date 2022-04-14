More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 38, windy, snow showers
Northern Minnesota may see some accumulation and drifting, with quieter weather on the way Friday and Saturday and weather concerns on Easter.
Floods in South Africa's Durban area kill more than 340
Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days.
High winds dock Merrimac ferry, gusts of 55 mph in Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation docked the Merrimac ferry Thursday because of high winds.
Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South
A 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home as severe storms swept through the state and a possible tornado ripped roofs off homes in Alabama, officials said.
Morning forecast: Chilly, windy with snow showers; high 39
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 14