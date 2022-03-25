More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Crews remove snow from damaged Alaska pipeline oil tanks
Workers at the end point of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline are using saws to cut up large blocks of hard-packed snow on top of oil storage tanks so they can shove the chunks off the tanks.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 38, wind advisory and light snow
There's a wind advisory for much of Minnesota, with gusts of up to 50 mph. There's snow on the way this afternoon, with little accumulation expected, although winds could reduce visibility.
Weather
Morning forecast: Wintry mix, high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, March 25
Business
California's Hearst Castle to reopen after pandemic, damage
California's famous Hearst Castle will reopen to the public in May after a two-year closure due to the pandemic and severe rainstorm damage that prompted a $13.7 million renovation.
Dramatic scenes of 'ice shoves' in Wisconsin
The phenomenon was caused by multiple days of above freezing temperatures, rain and then high winds that moved the ice onto shore.