World
At least 3 people dead during first winter storm in UK
At least three people have died in the U.K. after the year's first winter storm battered parts of the countries with gusts of nearly 100 mph (160 kph).
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 38, sun, chance of light snow
We'll see some sun with a chance of a little snow this afternoon, mainly north of I-94. Sunday will bring more sun and a high of 37, with a warmup on the way.
Sports
Killington GS canceled due to wind with Shiffrin last
A women's World Cup giant slalom was canceled on Saturday, with the poor weather perhaps sparing Mikaela Shiffrin's blushes.
Weather
Morning forecast: 38, mix of clouds and sun
There's a bit of rain and snow in northeastern Minnesota, but the rest of the state will be dry.
Evening forecast: Low of 26; clouds move in and stick around Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.