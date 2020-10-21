More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 38, melting snow, mix of sun and clouds, chance of mix evening
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Pandemic threatens urban renewal efforts
As office workers continue to stay home during the pandemic, cities that were in the middle of bustling downtown comebacks are feeling a lot of uncertainty.
Analyst: Google case 'very hard to prove'
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin
Voters across Wisconsin lined up Tuesday to cast their ballots on the first day of early in-person voting in the presidential battleground state.
Morning forecast: Partly sunny and melty, high 38
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast