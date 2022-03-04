More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 38, cloudy and breezy
There's a mix of precipitation on the way later tonight and Saturday into early Sunday.
Weather
Forecast: Rain, snow, ice this weekend; cloudy today, high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, March 4
Evening forecast: Low of 18 and clouds ahead of a cloudy, unsettled weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Saturday System Looks More Wet Than Wintry For MSP
The storm we've been tracking for the first half of the weekend continues to look more wet than wintry for the Twin Cities. What precipitation - and where - could it fall Friday Night through Saturday? - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Climatologists: Drought to worsen in Oregon, Idaho this year
Climate scientists in the U.S. Pacific Northwest warned Thursday that much of Oregon and parts of Idaho can expect even tougher drought conditions this summer than in the previous two years, which already featured dwindling reservoirs, explosive wildfires and deep cuts to agricultural irrigation.