Nation
7 hurt in Arkansas storm; Deep South braces for tornadoes
Severe storms that included at least one tornado injured several people, damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines in Arkansas and Missouri overnight as twisters and hurricane-force winds were forecast in much of the Deep South on Wednesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 37, rain, chance of wintry mix or snow
The Twin Cities area will see more precipitation with chances of a wintry mix or snow into tonight. There's a winter storm warning with snow of 6 to 10 inches in parts of northern Minnesota including Fergus Falls this afternoon.
Nation
Into the wild: Animals the latest frontier in COVID fight
To administer this COVID test, Todd Kautz had to lie on his belly in the snow and worm his upper body into the narrow den of a hibernating black bear. Training a light on its snout, Kautz carefully slipped a long cotton swab into the bear's nostrils five times.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain, sleet, snow, freezing rain; high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 30
Paul Douglas
More Rain Than Slush Today - Springy Next Week But Twins Home Opener May Bring Flurries
There is nothing shocking or unusual about this forecast. Stormy mixes of rain, ice and snow are quite common in March, even April in recent years. Last year at this time ice was coming off metro lakes. This year? We are a couple weeks behind schedule. But spring is coming. Right?