Nation
Southern California blaze threatens homes
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 70,000 people and seriously injured two firefighters in Southern California on Monday.
Video
Evening forecast: Staying on the 30s
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Philadelphia police kill man waving knife
Police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street Monday afternoon after yelling at him to drop his knife.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 36, sunny and chilly
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Washington state scientists remove 98 'murder hornets'
Workers from the Washington state Department of Agriculture managed to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the US without suffering any stings or other injuries, the agency said Monday.