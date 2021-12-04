More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 36, mix of sun and clouds; snow on the way
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with stronger winds and snow on the way tonight. Half an inch of snow is expected in the metro and more in northern Minnesota, with a blizzard warning along the North Shore.
Nation
EXPLAINER: Stuck jet stream, La Nina causing weird weather
America's winter wonderland is starting out this season as anything but traditional.
Nation
Hawaii mountains to see snow after rare blizzard warning
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii's Big Island, saying wind gusts of above 100 mph (160 kph) and 12 inches (30.4 centimeters) or more of snow were possible.
World
Indonesia's volcano spews ash, gas, killing 1, dozens hurt
The highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java spewed thick columns of ash, searing gas and lava down its slopes in a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains on Saturday. At least one villager died from burns and dozens were hospitalized.
Weather
Morning forecast: 36, cloudy and windy; snow moving in tonight
Snow will move in tonight, with heavy snow in northern Minnesota and a coating in the metro area.