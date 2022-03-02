More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 35, mostly dry
The chance of substantial wintry mix showers appears gone, so we'll see wet roads and decreasing clouds in the metro area. There's a chance of more rain later this week.
Nation
UN: Africa, already suffering from warming, will see worse
Although Africa has contributed relatively little to the planet's greenhouse gas emissions, the continent has suffered some of the world's heaviest impacts of climate change, from famine to flooding.
Business
UN: Droughts, less water in Europe as warming wrecks crops
"Herders and farmers have their feet on the ground, but their eyes on the sky." The old saying is still popular in Spain's rural communities who, faced with recurrent droughts, have historically paraded sculptures of saints to pray for rain.
Weather
Morning forecast: Spotty wintry mix, high 35
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 2
World
Sydney braces for flash floods as rain disaster moves south
Sydney was preparing on Wednesday for dangerous flash flooding as population centers farther north began a massive cleanup operation after record floods that have claimed at least 14 lives along Australia's east coast in recent days.