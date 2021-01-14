More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day, just as Democrat Joe Biden takes the oath of office in an ever-more-extraordinary end to the defeated president's tenure in the White House.
Local
Soldier appeals to Minnesota Guard to take stronger stand against rioters
He accused the Guard of a lax attitude toward extremism in its ranks.
Veterans, ex-spies in Congress prominent in fraught week on Capitol Hill
A bipartisan group of young lawmakers with military or intelligence backgrounds protected colleagues and played a key role in impeachment.
Bystander video shows moment police exchange gunfire with suspect
The shooting broke out about 8:30 a.m. along Dowling Avenue near Penn Avenue, according to emergency dispatch audio.