Afternoon forecast: 33, sunny, gusty winds
It'll be windy but dry. Sunday will be a little cooler but less windy, with a mild week ahead and slight chances of snow.
Nation
Even in water-rich Michigan, no guarantee of enough for all
Dale Buist knew running a commercial greenhouse would pose challenges. He just never expected a water shortage to be among them. Not in Michigan, with its vast aquatic riches.
Weather
Morning forecast: 33, mainly sunny but blustery
It'll be windy but dry. Sunday will be a little cooler but less windy, with a mild week ahead.
Paul Douglas
A Grudging Warming Trend Is On The Way
Highs flirts with 30s from today into next week, close to average for this time of year. I'm OK with average. A little wet snow is possible next week, but no commute-busting storms are on the horizon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 6 and mainly clear, then a weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.