4 paws, two skis and a winter race without fans
Around 100 human-dog teams competed at the Chuck & Don's Skijor Loppet in Minneapolis. Spectators weren't allowed because of COVID-19, but the dogs didn't seem to mind.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Afternoon forecast: 33, freezing rain then snow, winter weather advisory
A messy day ahead, with freezing rain followed by 1 to 3 inches of snow ending early Sunday.
Politics
FBI probe of Capitol riot finds evidence detailing coordination
FBI agents around the country are working to unravel the various motives, relationships, goals and actions of the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Nation
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actor, dead at 96
Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper's wife in "Sounder," won a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers' hearts in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," died Thursday at age 96.